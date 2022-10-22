England faces Afghanistan in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Live Streaming Details

When will England vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The England vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 22, 2022, Saturday.

What time will England vs New Zealand Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The England vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between England vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between England vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Where will England vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The England vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Perth Cricket Ground in Perth.

Which TV channel will telecast England vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the England vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch England vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the England vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

England Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes / David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.