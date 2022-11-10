IND vs ENG head-to-head record, T20 World Cup semifinal: India vs England overall stats in T20Is, most runs, wickets

India and England will face off in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Men in Blue have a favourable record against England in T20 Internationals, having won 12 out of the 22 contests held between the sides so far. In the T20 World Cup too, India enjoys a 2-1 record against England.
In the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and England in July, the Men in Blue emerged victorious 2-1.
Here are the head-to-head stats as India and England battle it out for a spot in the final.
MOST RUNS IN IND VS ENG T20IS
INDIA
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Virat Kohli
|19
|589
|39.26
|136.65
|80*
|Rohit Sharma
|14
|383
|34.81
|143.44
|100*
|MS Dhoni
|14
|296
|49.33
|133.93
|56
|Suresh Raina
|13
|292
|32.44
|135.81
|63
|Suryakumar Yadav
|6
|260
|52.00
|195.48
|117
ENGLAND
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Jos Buttler
|20
|395
|28.21
|142.08
|83*
|Jason Roy
|15
|356
|23.73
|131.85
|67
|Eoin Morgan
|16
|347
|26.69
|141.63
|71
|Dawid Malan
|8
|265
|37.85
|131.84
|77
|Alex Hales
|9
|245
|30.62
|123.11
|58*
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS ENG T20IS
INDIA
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|11
|16
|8.04
|21.12
|6/25
|Hardik Pandya
|13
|14
|7.70
|22.00
|4/33
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|9
|9
|6.44
|22.66
|3/15
|Harbhajan Singh
|3
|8
|6.41
|9.62
|4/12
|Shardul Thakur
|5
|8
|9.69
|21.00
|3/42
ENGLAND
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Chris Jordan
|14
|18
|9.00
|27.27
|4/27
|Moeen Ali
|8
|7
|9.38
|31.28
|2/21
|Jofra Archer
|5
|7
|7.75
|22.14
|4/33
|Jade Dernbach
|5
|7
|8.41
|22.42
|4/22
|Adil Rashid
|11
|7
|7.80
|40.14
|1/14