IND vs ENG head-to-head record, T20 World Cup semifinal: India vs England overall stats in T20Is, most runs, wickets

India vs England semifinal, T20 World Cup: Here are the head-to-head stats and records ahead of the IND vs ENG contest in Adelaide on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
10 November, 2022 05:05 IST
Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is between India and England.

Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is between India and England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India and England will face off in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Men in Blue have a favourable record against England in T20 Internationals, having won 12 out of the 22 contests held between the sides so far. In the T20 World Cup too, India enjoys a 2-1 record against England.

In the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and England in July, the Men in Blue emerged victorious 2-1.

Here are the head-to-head stats as India and England battle it out for a spot in the final.

IND VS ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches played: 22
India won: 12
England won: 10
Last result: England won by 17 runs (Nottingham; July 2022)
Last five results: IND won - 4, ENG won - 1
IND highest score vs ENG: 224/2 (20) - (Ahmedabad; March 2021)
IND lowest score vs ENG: 120/9 (20) - (Eden Gardens; October 2011)
ENG highest score vs IND: 215/7 (20) - (Nottingham; July 2022)
ENG lowest score vs IND: 80 (14.4) - (Colombo; September 2012)
IND VS ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 3
India won: 2
England won: 1
RESULTS
India won by 90 runs (Colombo; September 2012)
England won by three runs (Lord’s; June 2009)
India won by 18 runs (Durban; September 2007)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS ENG T20IS

INDIA

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Virat Kohli1958939.26136.6580*
Rohit Sharma1438334.81143.44100*
MS Dhoni1429649.33133.9356
Suresh Raina1329232.44135.8163
Suryakumar Yadav626052.00195.48117

ENGLAND

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Jos Buttler2039528.21142.0883*
Jason Roy1535623.73131.8567
Eoin Morgan1634726.69141.6371
Dawid Malan826537.85131.8477
Alex Hales924530.62123.1158*

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS ENG T20IS

INDIA

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBest
Yuzvendra Chahal11168.0421.126/25
Hardik Pandya13147.7022.004/33
Bhuvneshwar Kumar996.4422.663/15
Harbhajan Singh386.419.624/12
Shardul Thakur589.6921.003/42

ENGLAND

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBest
Chris Jordan14189.0027.274/27
Moeen Ali879.3831.282/21
Jofra Archer577.7522.144/33
Jade Dernbach578.4122.424/22
Adil Rashid1177.8040.141/14

