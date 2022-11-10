IND vs ENG head-to-head record, T20 World Cup semifinal: India vs England overall stats in T20Is, most runs, wickets

India and England will face off in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Men in Blue have a favourable record against England in T20 Internationals, having won 12 out of the 22 contests held between the sides so far. In the T20 World Cup too, India enjoys a 2-1 record against England.

In the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and England in July, the Men in Blue emerged victorious 2-1.

Here are the head-to-head stats as India and England battle it out for a spot in the final.

IND VS ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS Matches played: 22 India won: 12 England won: 10 Last result: England won by 17 runs (Nottingham; July 2022) Last five results: IND won - 4, ENG won - 1 IND highest score vs ENG: 224/2 (20) - (Ahmedabad; March 2021) IND lowest score vs ENG: 120/9 (20) - (Eden Gardens; October 2011) ENG highest score vs IND: 215/7 (20) - (Nottingham; July 2022) ENG lowest score vs IND: 80 (14.4) - (Colombo; September 2012)

IND VS ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 3 India won: 2 England won: 1 RESULTS India won by 90 runs (Colombo; September 2012) England won by three runs (Lord’s; June 2009) India won by 18 runs (Durban; September 2007)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS ENG T20IS

INDIA

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli 19 589 39.26 136.65 80* Rohit Sharma 14 383 34.81 143.44 100* MS Dhoni 14 296 49.33 133.93 56 Suresh Raina 13 292 32.44 135.81 63 Suryakumar Yadav 6 260 52.00 195.48 117

ENGLAND

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Jos Buttler 20 395 28.21 142.08 83* Jason Roy 15 356 23.73 131.85 67 Eoin Morgan 16 347 26.69 141.63 71 Dawid Malan 8 265 37.85 131.84 77 Alex Hales 9 245 30.62 123.11 58*

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS ENG T20IS

INDIA

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Yuzvendra Chahal 11 16 8.04 21.12 6/25 Hardik Pandya 13 14 7.70 22.00 4/33 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 9 6.44 22.66 3/15 Harbhajan Singh 3 8 6.41 9.62 4/12 Shardul Thakur 5 8 9.69 21.00 3/42

ENGLAND