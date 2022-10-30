Virat Kohli becomes second batter to score 1000 runs in T20 World Cup history

India’s Virat Kohli became the second batter in the world to score 1000 runs or more in T20 World Cup history during the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match against South Africa at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

Mahela Jayawardene, who is the leading run-scorer in the history of the tournament, with 1016 runs in 31 matches, is the only other batter to breach the 1000-run mark in the tournament. Kohli went past 1000 T20 World Cup runs in his 24th match (22nd innings).

Kohli was eventually dismissed for 12 off 11 balls as India slumped to 41 for three in 6.5 overs after electing to bat.

The 33-year-old averages an astounding 83.41 in T20 World Cups and has a strike rate of 131.71. Kohli holds the record for scoring the most number of fifties (12) in T20 World Cups. Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma follow him with nine half-centuries each.

Kohli is also the leading run-scorer in the world in T20Is, with 3868 runs in 112 matches.