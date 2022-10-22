T20 World Cup: New Zealand records first win in Australia since 2011, skittles AUS to lowest total at home

New Zealand registered its first win in 11 years in Australia after beating the host by 89 runs in their first T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Sydney on Saturday.

Kane Williamson’s men posted 200 for three in 20 overs after being sent into bat with opener Devon Conway leading the way with his unbeaten 92 off 58 balls.

The win marked the Kiwis’ first win in Australia since 2011 when it won a Test match in Hobart. New Zealand had since played 12 matches in Australia for a draw and 11 losses.

Australia’s lowest T20I total at home

The BlackCaps bundled Australia for 111 in the chase, making it the Aussies’ lowest T20I total at home

Australia’s previous lowest total was 127 against Pakistan at Melbourne in 2011.

Australia’s lowest totals at home