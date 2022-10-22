News

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Tim Southee becomes leading wicket-taker in T20Is

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup: New Zealand’s Tim Southee surpassed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s tally to become the leading-wicket taker in T20Is during the Super 12 match against Australia in Sydney.

22 October, 2022 14:35 IST
New Zealand’s Tim Southee became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is during the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Australia.

New Zealand’s Tim Southee became the leading wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals during the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Southee surpassed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s tally of 122 wickets in his 101st match with the scalp of David Warner with his first ball during Australia’s 201-run chase.

The 33-year-old also became New Zealand’s joint-leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup, equalling Nathan McCullum with his 23rd wicket.

Southee is also New Zealand’s most successful pacer across all formats, with 669* wickets from 337 matches. During the 2021 T20 World Cup, where New Zealand finished runner-up, Southee became the third bowler after Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and Shakib to notch up 100-plus wickets in all formats of the game.

