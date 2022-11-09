Pakistan takes on New Zealand in the first T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday.

Live Streaming details

When will Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 9, 2022, Wedneday.

What time will New Zealand vs Pakistan semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between Pakistan vs New Zealand semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup semifinal match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match in India.

When and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match.