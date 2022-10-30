News

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh pips Zimbabwe in Brisbane drama

Reuters
MELBOURNE 30 October, 2022 13:01 IST
Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed (C) celebrate his wicket of Zimbabwe’s Wessly Madhevere with his teammates.

Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed (C) celebrate his wicket of Zimbabwe’s Wessly Madhevere with his teammates. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh survived intense drama and a chaotic final over before pipping Zimbabwe by three runs in a T20 World Cup Group 2 thriller in Brisbane on Sunday.

Electing to bat, the Asian side posted a competitive 150-7, riding Najmul Hossain’s career-best 71 at the Gabba.

Zimbabwe slumped to 35-4 in the powerplay but Sean Williams’s valiant 64 left them needing 16 runs off the final over from Mosaddek Hossain.

Zimbabwe scored 11 runs off the first five deliveries and Blessing Muzarabani was stumped off the sixth, prompting celebration in the Bangladesh camp.

The stumps had been pulled and the players had left, but the TV umpire ruled the last delivery a no-ball as wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps, not behind, before stumping Muzarabani.

It was a declared a no-ball, but Mosaddek kept his cool and sent down a final delivery which Muzarabani could not connect. 

