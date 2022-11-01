T20 World Cup 2022: Rashid being assessed after ‘jarring’ his knee

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said that spinner Rashid Khan is currently being assessed after ‘jarring his knee’ during the T20 World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Tuesday.

In the final over of the game, Rashid raced across the outfield from deep midwicket, hoping to stop a Dhananjaya de Silva boundary, but ended up hurting his knee while attempting a dive.

While two runs were saved, the spinner looked in discomfort and limped off the pitch, with help from two members of Afghanistan’s support staff.

“He is being looked to at the moment, he just jarred his knee and also has a bit of back issue coming into the World Cup that has flared up. I think he will be okay,” Trott said after the game.

Afghanistan plays Australia next at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, but Trott did not confirm whether Rashid could be available for that game. “Hopefully (he will be okay), we don’t know about that... But hopefully no serious injuries...Thank goodness,” the former England batter said.

Before picking up the injury, Rashid claimed two wickets for 31 and contributed nine runs with the bat.

After two of its games were washed out without a ball being bowled in Melbourne last week, Afghanistan suffered its second defeat in the tournament to become the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

The Gabba’s ‘bit sandy’ surface also saw Aaron Finch and Tim David pulling their hamstrings during Australia’s last game against Ireland. The two, along with Marcus Stoinis, spent time off the ground during the game, raising concerns over their fitness.

In 2002, England pacer Simon Jones had to head back home in the middle of a Test series against Australia after he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament during a Test at the Gabba.