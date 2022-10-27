News

T20 World Cup Points Table Group 2: South Africa on top after routing Bangladesh; India second

Team Sportstar
27 October, 2022 12:22 IST
The win over Bangladesh came as a relief for the Proteas, who were denied of a point after their match against Zimbabwe was called off due to rain.  | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa rose to the top of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 points table after hammering Bangladesh by 104 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The win came as a relief for the Proteas, who were denied of a point after their match against Zimbabwe was called off due to rain. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, which was on top of the table ahead of the match on Thursday, after beating Netherlands by nine runs in its campaign opener, slipped to the third position. India, which plays Netherlands later on Thursday, is second and a win will take it to the top of the standings.

India had beaten Pakistan by four wickets in its campaign opener on Sunday.

TeamMatchesWonLost Points NRR
South Africa 2103+5.200
India1102+0.050
Bangladesh2112-2.375
Zimbabwe1001-
Pakistan1010-0.050
Netherlands1010-0.450

