Virat Kohli’s hotel room video put on social media, India batter fumes over ‘invasion of privacy’

Various pairs of shoes, caps, notepads, food items and jerseys are seen in an Instagram video indicating the gathering of other people in Kohli’s hotel room in his absence.

Team Sportstar
31 October, 2022 11:34 IST
India’s Virat Kohli walks from the field after being dismissed during the T20 World Cup match against South Africa in Perth, Australia on Sunday.

India’s Virat Kohli walks from the field after being dismissed during the T20 World Cup match against South Africa in Perth, Australia on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Virat Kohli has appealed against invasion of his privacy after a video of his hotel room showing non-personal items was shared on Instagram. Various pairs of shoes, caps, notepads, food items and jerseys are seen indicating the gathering of other people in his hotel room in his absence.

Kohli wrote: “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

This was hours after India’s loss to South Africa at Perth in the T20 World Cup. Kohli will not have to stay for long in the hotel room, as the Indian team travels to Adelaide soon for its clash against Bangladesh.

