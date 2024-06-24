IND vs AUS: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma during T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight against Australia

India skipper Rohit Sharma broke a slew of records during a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 match against Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Monday.

He struck a 41-ball 92, which included seven fours and eight sixes, before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc.

ALL RECORDS BROKEN BY ROHIT SHARMA

Most runs in T20Is in the world

Rohit went past Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to become the leading run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals. He surpassed Babar’s tally of 4,145 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Highest score by an Indian captain in T20 World Cup

Rohit went past Virat Kohli’s 57, scored against Pakistan in Dubai in 2021, to register the highest score by an Indian captain in T20 World Cup. Rohit’s 92 was also the second-highest individual score by any captain in T20 World Cups, second only to Chris Gayle’s 98, against India in 2010.

Most sixes by an Indian in an innings in T20 World Cup

Rohit struck eight sixes during his innings, making him the most prolific Indian six-hitter in a T20 World Cup match. He broke Yuvraj Singh’s record of seven sixes, registered against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Third-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup

Rohit reached his fifty off 19 balls and registered the third-quickest half-century by an Indian in T20 World Cups. Only Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball fifty against England in 2007 and KL Rahul’s 18-ball fifty against Scotland in 2021 came in quicker time.

First to hit 200 sixes in T20Is

Rohit became the first batter in the world to hit 200 career sixes in T20Is. He firmly sits on top of that list, with the second-most prolific six-hitter in the shortest format, Martin Guptill, having hit just 173 maximums.

Second-most sixes in T20 World Cup

Rohit became the second-most prolific six-hitter in the T20 World Cup, surpassing Jos Buttler and David Warner in the process. He has hit 48 sixes in 42 innings in the tournament, second only to Chris Gayle’s 63 maximums in 31 innings.

Most sixes against an opposition in international cricket

Rohit registered the record for hitting the most sixes against a single opponent in all internationals. He has now struck 132 sixes against Australia in Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined, surpassing Chris Gayle’s 130 maximums against England.

Most sixes as opener in international cricket

Rohit equalled Gayle’s record of 529 sixes as an opener in international cricket. However, while Gayle took 506 innings to achieve the feat, Rohit equalled it in 349 innings. Rohit is already the most prolific six-hitting opener in all T20Is.

Fourth Indian to register 19,000-plus international runs

Rohit took his run-tally in international cricket beyond the 19,000-run mark to become the fourth Indian to record the feat. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid are the other Indians to have registered that milestone.