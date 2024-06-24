IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma becomes second-highest six-hitter in T20 World Cups

Rohit Sharma has now hit the second most sixes in T20 World Cup history. The Indian batter achieved this feat during the Super Eight clash against Australia at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St. Lucia on Monday.
Rohit surpassed David Warner, with whom he was earlier tied with at 40, and Jos Buttler and is now only behind Chris Gayle in the list.
The Indian opener has played 42 innings in T20 World Cups, scoring over 1000 runs with the help of 10 fifties and a century.
Most sixes in T20 World Cup:
1) Chris Gayle - 63
2) Rohit Sharma - 44
3) Jos Buttler - 43
4) David Warner - 40
5) Yuvraj Singh - 33
