MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Super 8 match in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 18:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. | Photo Credit: PTI

A buoyant Afghanistan will look to do everything in its hands to stake a claim for a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 when it takes on Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, is out of reckoning for the semifinal spot after back-to-back losses against Australia and India in the Super Eight phase.

Here are the predicted playing lineups for the match:

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Shakib.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.

AFG vs BAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC)
BATTERS
Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy
ALL-ROUNDERS
Shakib al Hasan (C), Rishad Hossein
BOWLERS
Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tanzim Sakib, Naveen ul Haq
Team Composition: AFG 6-5 BAN | Credits Left: 12
THE SQUADS
Bangaldesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Afghanistan /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF responds to Stimac’s remarks, denies allegations of limited access and autonomy
    Team Sportstar
  2. India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy get maiden call-up; Gill named captain
    PTI
  3. AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Sports Wrap, June 24: India to field 11-member squad in Asian Junior squash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: Most thrilling T20 World Cup matches between India and Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: New Proteas team always seems to get over the line, says Shamsi
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghans to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Overcast conditions in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF responds to Stimac’s remarks, denies allegations of limited access and autonomy
    Team Sportstar
  2. India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy get maiden call-up; Gill named captain
    PTI
  3. AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Sports Wrap, June 24: India to field 11-member squad in Asian Junior squash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment