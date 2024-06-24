AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

A buoyant Afghanistan will look to do everything in its hands to stake a claim for a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 when it takes on Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Tuesday.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, is out of reckoning for the semifinal spot after back-to-back losses against Australia and India in the Super Eight phase.
Here are the predicted playing lineups for the match:
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Shakib.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.
AFG vs BAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
