IND vs AUS Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl; India fields unchanged playing XI

India and Australia will face off in a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Monday.
Australia won the toss and elected to field. Mitchell Starc comes in for Ashton Agar. India goes in with an unchanged playing XI.
A total of five matches have been played at this venue and the team winning the toss has opted to bowl first every time. However, winning the toss hasn’t been too advantageous. In fact, the team winning the toss has won only two out of the five matches.
While Australia has played one match here in this tournament, India will be playing for the first time in St. Lucia.
INDIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024
- Tosses won: 3/5
- Won match after winning toss: 3/3
- Won match after losing toss: 2/2
AUS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024
- Tosses won: 4/6
- Won match after winning toss: 3/4
- Won match after losing toss: 2/2
TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS AT DAREN SAMMY NATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM
- Teams winning match after winning toss: 2/5
- Teams winning match after losing toss: 3/5
- Teams winning match after electing to bat: 0/0
- Teams winnnig match after electing to bowl: 2/5
