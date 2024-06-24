MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl; India fields unchanged playing XI

Winning the toss in St. Lucia hasn’t given much advantage to the team. In fact, the team winning the toss has won only two out of the five times.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 18:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu

India and Australia will face off in a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Monday.

TOSS UPDATE

Australia won the toss and elected to field. Mitchell Starc comes in for Ashton Agar. India goes in with an unchanged playing XI.

A total of five matches have been played at this venue and the team winning the toss has opted to bowl first every time. However, winning the toss hasn’t been too advantageous. In fact, the team winning the toss has won only two out of the five matches.

While Australia has played one match here in this tournament, India will be playing for the first time in St. Lucia.

INDIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

  • Tosses won: 3/5
  • Won match after winning toss: 3/3
  • Won match after losing toss: 2/2

AUS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

  • Tosses won: 4/6
  • Won match after winning toss: 3/4
  • Won match after losing toss: 2/2

TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS AT DAREN SAMMY NATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM

  • Teams winning match after winning toss: 2/5
  • Teams winning match after losing toss: 3/5
  • Teams winning match after electing to bat: 0/0
  • Teams winnnig match after electing to bowl: 2/5

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: No rain in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. England’s Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 in over, Lawrence hits five sixes
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl; India fields unchanged playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia wins toss, to bowl first vs India; Starc comes in for Agar
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Australia playing XIs and toss upate, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs AUS Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl; India fields unchanged playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Most thrilling T20 World Cup matches between India and Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: New Proteas team always seems to get over the line, says Shamsi
    PTI
  5. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghans to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: No rain in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. England’s Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 in over, Lawrence hits five sixes
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl; India fields unchanged playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia wins toss, to bowl first vs India; Starc comes in for Agar
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Australia playing XIs and toss upate, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment