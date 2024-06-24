IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli becomes second Indian to score two ducks in single T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli became the second Indian to score two ducks in a single edition of the T20 World Cup when he was dismissed on zero during a Super Eight game against Australia in St. Lucia on Monday.

Kohli fell for a five-ball duck off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood in the second over of India’s innings. The former India skipper had been dismissed for a golden duck against the United States of America earlier in the tournament.

The only other Indian batter to register two ducks in a single T20 World Cup edition is Ashish Nehra, who achieved the unwanted record in 2010.

Kohli, the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history, has had an underwhelming tournament this year. He has scored just 66 runs in six innings at an average of 11.00 and a strike rate of 100.00. His highest score in the tournament was a 28-ball 37 against Bangladesh in India’s previous fixture.