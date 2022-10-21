Playing XIs

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Zimbabwe XI: Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

TOSS: Scotland wins toss, opts to bat

Richie Berrrington: We’re going to have a bat first. We’ve seen the value of a good score out here. We’ll execute the best we can and try to move forward. We’ve done a lot of things right in the previous two games, it is just about executing our plans.

Craig Ervine: Feeling good now. Watching Ireland chase down earlier gives us the confidence to do it ourselves. Starting well with the ball is going to be key, and then with the bat we have to stay calm under pressure. No changes apart from me coming into the team.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Match: Scotland (SCO) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM)

Match Time: 1:30 PM

Toss Time: 1:00 PM

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

SQUADS Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Brandon McMullen Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

