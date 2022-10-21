T20 World Cup

Scotland vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: SCO 13/1 in 3 overs; Munsey, Cross aim to rebuild

SCO vs ZIM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Catch the latest updates, match scorecard and highlights from the Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B match in Hobart.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 21 October, 2022 13:45 IST
Scotland’s George Munsey in action.

Scotland’s George Munsey in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Playing XIs

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Zimbabwe  XI: Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

TOSS: Scotland wins toss, opts to bat

Richie Berrrington: We’re going to have a bat first. We’ve seen the value of a good score out here. We’ll execute the best we can and try to move forward. We’ve done a lot of things right in the previous two games, it is just about executing our plans.

Craig Ervine: Feeling good now. Watching Ireland chase down earlier gives us the confidence to do it ourselves. Starting well with the ball is going to be key, and then with the bat we have to stay calm under pressure. No changes apart from me coming into the team.

TOSS coming up..

Match Details 

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 

Match: Scotland (SCO) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM)

Match Time: 1:30 PM 

Toss Time: 1:00 PM 

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

SQUADS
Scotland  Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Brandon McMullen
Zimbabwe  Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

Live Streaming Details 

When will Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 21, 2022, Friday.

What time will Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B match T20 World Cup 2022 match start? 

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST. 

What time does the toss between Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B match T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

The toss between Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place between 1:00 PM- 1:15 PM 

Where will Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B match T20 World Cup 2022 match be played? 

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B T20 World Cup match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. 

Which TV channel will telecast Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B match T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B match T20 World Cup 2022 match online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will Livestream Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.

