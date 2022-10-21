T20 World Cup West Indies vs Ireland: West Indies fails to reach main round for first time since 2007

West Indies failed to reach the second round - Super 12 - of the T20 World Cup, for the first time since 2007, after a nine-wicket defeat against the Ireland in Hobart on Friday. This is only the second time in the history of the T20 World Cup that Ireland has advanced to the main round. The last time it was there was in 2009 in England.

Gareth Delany was the star with the ball for Ireland, taking 3-16 from his four overs. Brandon King finished unbeaten on 62 from 48 balls as West Indies was restricted to 146 for five. Paul Stirling then spearheaded the chase with an unbeaten 48-ball 66.

Ireland had last met West Indies in a three-match one-day series at the start of 2021, claiming a 2-1 series win in Jamaica.

West Indies had failed to reach the last four of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Two-time tournament champion West Indies was the favourite to top Group B but was reduced to a scrap for a top-two finish after a shock loss to Scotland.

Ireland opened its campaign with a comprehensive loss to Zimbabwe, but pulled itself back into contention with a stirring six-wicket win over Scotland.

Scotland faces Zimbabwe in other final Group B game at 1.30pm IST.