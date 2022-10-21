Toss: West Indies wins toss, opts to bat first against Ireland

WI 9/0 after 2 overs: Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles eye to give West Indies a good start in a do-or-die battle in Hobart and it’s the pace of Joshua Little that has cramped the West Indies batsmen. Charles has a boundary to his name, thanks to an outside edge. An early breakthrough is what Ireland will be targetting.

Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles are out in the middle and it will be Joshua Little with the new ball. Players have taken the knee and it’s time for some exhilirating cricket. Remember, it’s a knockout game.

Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Pitch Report from Carlos Brathwaite: It’s a different pitch with an 82 metre boundary straight down the ground. It’s a nice looking playing surface with a few cracks and dryness. Spinners will get some help from this pitch.

West Indies will take on Ireland in the Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Good morning folks and we are all set for the Eliminator. The equation is very simple. Winner advances into the Super 12s while the loser will head home, an early exit from the T20 World Cup. Toss coming up.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Match: West Indies (WI) vs Ireland (IRE)

Match Time: 9:30 AM

Toss Time: 9:00 AM

Venue: Bellerive Oval

