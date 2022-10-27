SA vs BAN Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022: Covers off, match to resume shortly; South Africa 60/1 in 5.3 overs vs Bangladesh

South Africa takes on Bangladesh in the Super 12, Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Toss: South Africa wins toss, opts to bat first

Rain Update: The covers are off at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the match will resume shortly.

Weather Update: The covers are firmly in place and the good news is the rain isn’t heavy and it is just a drizzle. Hope1fully we should have a resumption soon.

SA 42/1 after 4 overs: Quinton de Kock has taken the attack to the opposition as the left-hander hammered Taskin Ahmed for 21 runs as South Africa rebuild after the fall of Temba Bavuma. Three boundaries and a maximum off a no-ball has negated the early breakthrough that Taskin made and de Kock is looking in some mood. The boundaries are flowing for South Africa.

SA 10/1 after 2 overs: Taskin Ahmed strikes and Temba Bavuma’s poor form continues. The South African captain promoted himself to open the innings but that move didn’t bring any luck as Taskin induces a thin outside edge, a nothing shot and Litton Das completes the formalities behind the stumps. Rilee Rossouw joins de Kock as Mehindy Hasan Miraz partners Taskin. Bangladesh on the charge.

Right then we are done and dusted with the anthems and Quinton de Kock is in the middle alongside his opening partner Temba Bavuma. For Bangladesh, it will be Taskin Ahmed steaming in with the new ball. Here we go!

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 22nd Match, Super 12 Group B

Tournament: ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022

When: October 27, 2022, Thursday

Toss Time: 8:00 AM IST

Match Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed