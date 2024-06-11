MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs NEP LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka v Nepal match start time, toss, venue, details

SL vs NEP: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Nepal, being held in Florida on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 19:13 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka is yet to open its account in the tournament, succumbing to consecutive defeats against Bangladesh and South Africa.
Sri Lanka is yet to open its account in the tournament, succumbing to consecutive defeats against Bangladesh and South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sri Lanka is yet to open its account in the tournament, succumbing to consecutive defeats against Bangladesh and South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sri Lanka will take on Nepal in the 23rd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Wednesday.

The Wanindu Hasaranga-led team is yet to open its account in the tournament, succumbing to consecutive defeats against Bangladesh and South Africa. The team currently sits fourth in Group D.

Meanwhile, Nepal suffered an eight-wicket loss against Netherlands in its previous game and is languishing at the bottom of its group.

SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 12 (IST).

When will SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 5:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Wednesday.

How to watch SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the  Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Sri Lanka /

Nepal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant appoints Jose Francisco Molina as head coach to replace Habas
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs CAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Playing XI at 7:30 PM IST; Pakistan faces Canada in do-or-die match
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NEP LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka v Nepal match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  4. NEP vs SL Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Tickets for Ronaldo’s Portugal training session on offer for over 71 thousand rupees
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. SL vs NEP LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka v Nepal match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  2. NEP vs SL Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: United States cricketing exiles face off against powerhouse India in high-stakes clash
    Ashwin Achal
  4. PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Hridoy reflects on Bangladesh’s loss against South Africa
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant appoints Jose Francisco Molina as head coach to replace Habas
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs CAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Playing XI at 7:30 PM IST; Pakistan faces Canada in do-or-die match
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NEP LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka v Nepal match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  4. NEP vs SL Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Tickets for Ronaldo’s Portugal training session on offer for over 71 thousand rupees
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment