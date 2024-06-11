SL vs NEP LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka v Nepal match start time, toss, venue, details

Sri Lanka will take on Nepal in the 23rd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Wednesday.

The Wanindu Hasaranga-led team is yet to open its account in the tournament, succumbing to consecutive defeats against Bangladesh and South Africa. The team currently sits fourth in Group D.

Meanwhile, Nepal suffered an eight-wicket loss against Netherlands in its previous game and is languishing at the bottom of its group.

SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 12 (IST).

When will SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 5:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Wednesday.

How to watch SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.