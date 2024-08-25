Paris Paralympics 2024, India Schedule: Full list of archery events with date, IST timings and venues

Para archery events at Paris Paralympics 2024 will take place from August 29 to September 5 at the iconic Les Invalides arena.
India will compete in six out of nine categories. After the ranking round, the archers will have to compete in eliminatory duels contested in five sets of three arrows each (four sets of two arrows per archer for mixed events).
Category wise participation of Indian archers in the Paris Paralympics
Men’s Individual Compound Open - Rakesh Kumar (W2 category), Shyam Sundar Swami (ST category)
Men’s Individual Recurve Open - Harvinder Singh (ST category)
Women’s Individual Compound Open - Sheetal Devi (ST category), Sarita (W2 category)
Women’s Individual Recurve Open - Pooja (ST category)
Mixed Team Compound Open - Sarita and Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi and Shyam Sundar Swami
Mixed Team Recurve Open - Pooja, Harvinder Singh
Classifications
Para archery has two categories
Open Category: Archers have a minimum physical handicap in the upper or lower limbs. To balance out the differences in disabilities, archers benefit from regulated accommodations: shooting from a wheelchair, taking the help of a stool if the archer has an unstable standing balance, or shooting with the mouth if the archer has an upper limb disability.
There are two events under the Open category - the Open Classical Bow and Open Compound bow
- The Open Classical Bow has a shooting distance of 70 metres
- The Open compound bow has a shooting distance of 50 metres. The compound bow is significantly stronger than the Classical bow. Therefore, archers who have difficulty keeping the bow under tension for any length of time, due to their handicap, will prefer this type of bow.
W1: In this category, a compound bow is used, with a shooting distance of 50 metres. Athletes under this category have a disability that affects the stability of the trunk and the upper and lower limbs. In this category, athletes shoot from wheelchairs.
Para archery Indian schedule
August 29
August 30
August 31
September 1
September 2
September 3
September 4
September 5
All you need to know about Paris Paralympics 2024
- Preview
- Full list of Indian participants
- Full schedule
- Full athletics schedule
- Full list of Indian gold medallists till date
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024: All medals won by India in Paralympic history
- Paris 2024: With one eye on defending Paralympics title, Krishna Nagar banks on tight-knit Indian contingent for support
- Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 Schedule: KBFC to kickoff Indian Super League season at home against Punjab FC
- Paris Paralympics 2024, India Schedule: Full list of archery events with date, IST timings and venues
- ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG to meet Mumbai City in Indian Super League opener on September 13
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE