Paris Paralympics 2024, India Schedule: Full list of archery events with date, IST timings and venues

Paris Paralympics 2024: India will compete in six out of nine categories in para archery at the upcoming Paralympic Games.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 19:21 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Para archer Sheetal Devi is expected to be a medal contender for India in the Paris Paralympics.
Para archer Sheetal Devi is expected to be a medal contender for India in the Paris Paralympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Para archer Sheetal Devi is expected to be a medal contender for India in the Paris Paralympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

Para archery events at Paris Paralympics 2024 will take place from August 29 to September 5 at the iconic Les Invalides arena.

India will compete in six out of nine categories. After the ranking round, the archers will have to compete in eliminatory duels contested in five sets of three arrows each (four sets of two arrows per archer for mixed events).

Category wise participation of Indian archers in the Paris Paralympics

Men’s Individual Compound Open - Rakesh Kumar (W2 category), Shyam Sundar Swami (ST category)

Men’s Individual Recurve Open - Harvinder Singh (ST category)

Women’s Individual Compound Open - Sheetal Devi (ST category), Sarita (W2 category)

Women’s Individual Recurve Open - Pooja (ST category)

Mixed Team Compound Open - Sarita and Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi and Shyam Sundar Swami

Mixed Team Recurve Open - Pooja, Harvinder Singh

Classifications

Para archery has two categories

Open Category: Archers have a minimum physical handicap in the upper or lower limbs. To balance out the differences in disabilities, archers benefit from regulated accommodations: shooting from a wheelchair, taking the help of a stool if the archer has an unstable standing balance, or shooting with the mouth if the archer has an upper limb disability.

There are two events under the Open category - the Open Classical Bow and Open Compound bow

  • The Open Classical Bow has a shooting distance of 70 metres
  • The Open compound bow has a shooting distance of 50 metres. The compound bow is significantly stronger than the Classical bow. Therefore, archers who have difficulty keeping the bow under tension for any length of time, due to their handicap, will prefer this type of bow.

W1: In this category, a compound bow is used, with a shooting distance of 50 metres. Athletes under this category have a disability that affects the stability of the trunk and the upper and lower limbs. In this category, athletes shoot from wheelchairs.

Para archery Indian schedule
August 29
16:30 - Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round - Sheetal Devi (ST category), Sarita (W2 category)
16:30 - Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round - Harvinder Singh (ST category)
20:30 - Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round - Rakesh Kumar (W2 category), Shyam Sundar Swami (ST category)
20:30 - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round - Pooja (ST category)
August 30
12:30 - Women’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 elimination
19:00 - Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 elimination
August 31
19:00 - Women’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 elimination*
21:16 - Women’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinal*
22:24 - Women’s Individual Compound Open Semifinal*
23:13 - Women’s Individual Compound Open Bronze Medal Match*
23:30 - Women’s Individual Compound Open Gold Medal Match*
September 1
19:00 - Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 elimination*
21:16 - Men’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinal*
22:24 - Men’s Individual Compound Open Semifinal*
23:13 - Men’s Individual Compound Open Bronze Medal Match*
23:30 - Men’s Individual Compound Open Gold Medal Match*
September 2
19:00 - Mixed Team Compound Open 1/8 elimination
20:20 - Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinal*
21:40 - Mixed Team Compound Open Semifinal*
22:35 - Mixed Team Compound Open Bronze Medal Match*
22:55 - Mixed Team Compound Open Gold Medal Match*
September 3
12:30 - Women’s Individual Recurve Open 1/16 elimination followed by 1/8 elimination*
20:30 - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinal*
21:18 - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Semifinal*
22:27 - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match*
22:44 - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Gold Medal Match*
September 4
12:30 - Men’s Individual Recurve Open 1/16 elimination followed by 1/8 elimination round*
21:00 - Men’s Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinal*
22:08 - Men’s Individual Recurve Open Semifinal*
22:54 - Men’s Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match*
23:14 - Men’s Individual Recurve Open Gold Medal Match*
September 5
13:30 - Mixed Team Recurve Open 1/8 elimination
18:30 - Mixed Team Recurve Open Quarterfinal*
19:50 - Mixed Team Recurve Open Semifinal*
20:45 - Mixed Team Recurve Bronze Medal Match*
21:05 - Mixed Team Recurve Gold Medal Match*
* denotes subject to qualification

All you need to know about Paris Paralympics 2024

