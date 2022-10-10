T20 World Cup 2022: Most economical bowlers in the history of the tournament

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Australia between October 16 and November 13. Sixteen teams will feature in the tournament, which will be played in a group stage and knockout format.

While the T20 format is harsh on bowlers, some have held their own and been hard to score against. Spinners have been particularly economical over the course of the seven editions of the T20 World Cup. The top five most economical bowlers in the history of the tournament are all spinners, with a minimum cut-off of 35 overs bowled. Sunil Narine of West Indies leads the charts with an astounding economy rate of 5.17. Amongst Indians, Ravichandran Ashwin is the most economical, conceding 6.01 runs an over, and is eighth in the overall list.

At the T20 World Cup last year, defying the trend was Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who emerged as the most economical bowler (minimum 15 overs) with an economy rate of 5.08. The only other pacer in the top five at the World Cup last year was South African Anrich Nortje (third with an economy rate of 5.37).

Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, here is a look at the most economical bowlers in the tournament’s history (mininum 35 overs bowled).