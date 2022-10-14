T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Venues - Bellerive Oval, Hobart: History, stats, records, pitch conditions, schedule

Team Sportstar
14 October, 2022 09:54 IST
Bellerive Oval could feature some high-scoring matches when it holds six Group B, one Group 1, and two Group 2 games.

Bellerive Oval could feature some high-scoring matches when it holds six Group B, one Group 1, and two Group 2 games. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In 68 T20s at the venue, teams batting first have won on 39 occasions, while those chasing have won 28. Hobart boasts of the highest run rate — 8.32 — among all seven venues for the tournament.

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will be hosting its fourth international T20 when Scotland faces West Indies in a first-round Group B match on October 17.

Home to Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, the Tasmanian ground hosted its first international T20 match in 2010 — between Australia and West Indies. Australia won that contest, and the next two games held there too — against England in 2014 and 2018.

In 68 T20s at the venue, teams batting first have emerged victorious on 39 occasions, while those chasing have won 28. Hobart boasts of the highest run rate — 8.32 — among all seven venues for the T20 World Cup. Therefore, it could feature some of the high-scoring matches when it holds six Group B, one Group 1, and two Group 2 games.

TRIVIA

Bellerive Oval in Hobart is the only ground in Tasmania which hosts interntional cricket matches and is the second largest stadium in the state in terms of crowd capacity. Interestingly, a hill on the eastern boundary of the ground accomodates fans and contributes to a capacity crowd of 19,500. Bellerive Oval was the first cricket facility in Australia to secure a naming-rights sponsor in October 2011, and is thus also called Blundstone Arena, named after the footwear brand.

STATS (ALL T20S)

Batting first team won 39
Batting second team won 28
Highest team score 213/4 (Australia vs England)
Lowest team score 60 (Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers)
Overall run rate 7.91
T20 WORLD CUP SCHEDULE
October 17: Scotland vs West Indies - 9:30 AM IST
October 17: Ireland vs Zimbabwe - 1:30 PM IST
October 19: Ireland vs Scotland - 9:30 AM IST
October 19: West Indies vs Zimbabwe - 1:30 PM IST
October 21: Ireland vs West Indies - 9:30 AM IST
October 21: Scotland vs Zimbabwe - 1:30 PM IST
October 23: A1 vs B2 - 9:30 AM IST
October 24: Bangladesh vs A2 - 9:30 AM IST
October 24: South Africa vs B1 - 1:30 PM IST

