T20 World Cup Venues - Bellerive Oval, Hobart: History, stats, records, pitch conditions, schedule

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will be hosting its fourth international T20 when Scotland faces West Indies in a first-round Group B match on October 17.

Home to Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, the Tasmanian ground hosted its first international T20 match in 2010 — between Australia and West Indies. Australia won that contest, and the next two games held there too — against England in 2014 and 2018.

In 68 T20s at the venue, teams batting first have emerged victorious on 39 occasions, while those chasing have won 28. Hobart boasts of the highest run rate — 8.32 — among all seven venues for the T20 World Cup. Therefore, it could feature some of the high-scoring matches when it holds six Group B, one Group 1, and two Group 2 games.

TRIVIA

Bellerive Oval in Hobart is the only ground in Tasmania which hosts interntional cricket matches and is the second largest stadium in the state in terms of crowd capacity. Interestingly, a hill on the eastern boundary of the ground accomodates fans and contributes to a capacity crowd of 19,500. Bellerive Oval was the first cricket facility in Australia to secure a naming-rights sponsor in October 2011, and is thus also called Blundstone Arena, named after the footwear brand.

STATS (ALL T20S)

Batting first team won 39 Batting second team won 28 Highest team score 213/4 (Australia vs England) Lowest team score 60 (Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers) Overall run rate 7.91