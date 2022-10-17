Pakistan vs England practice match T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming info: Where to watch ENG vs PAK warm-up game?

Pakistan will take on England in a warmup match in Brisbane on Monday. Here’s all you need to know about today’s match.

When is the Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match in Australia?

The Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match is on Monday, October 17.

What time is the Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match in Australia?

The Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match is at 1.30 PM IST, 7.00 PM local time.

Where is the Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match?

The Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match is in Brisbane.

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match?

Telecast & Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Raud, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.