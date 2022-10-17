T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs England practice match T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming info: Where to watch ENG vs PAK warm-up game?

England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Here is how you can watch Pakistan’s first warm-up match of T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and England on Monday.

Team Sportstar
17 October, 2022 07:54 IST
17 October, 2022 07:54 IST
Pakistan and England recently played a seven T20I series , which England won 4-3.

Pakistan and England recently played a seven T20I series , which England won 4-3. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Here is how you can watch Pakistan’s first warm-up match of T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and England on Monday.

Pakistan will take on England in a warmup match in Brisbane on Monday. Here’s all you need to know about today’s match.

When is the Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match in Australia?

The Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match is on Monday, October 17.

What time is the Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match in Australia?

The Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match is at 1.30 PM IST, 7.00 PM local time.

Where is the Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match?

The Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match is in Brisbane.

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match?

Telecast & Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Raud, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us