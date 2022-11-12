England is set to take on Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022, but rain threatens to play spoilsport in Melbourne.

According to the Australia’s Bureau of meteorology, the Melbourne weather forecast isn’t promising for the next couple of days. There is a 100 per cent chance of rain on the day of the final, November 13, as the La Nina weather phenomenon threatens to wash out the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with a possible rainfall of 8 to 20 mm.

“Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h turning northerly 25 to 35 km/h during the morning then decreasing to 15 to 20 km/h in the evening,” the meteorology department posted on its official website.

Although the final has a reserve day scheduled on November 14, the forecast for Monday isn’t encouraging either.

The met department’s prediction shows that the chances of rain are up to 95 per cent on November 14, with a possible rainfall of 5 to 10 mm.

“Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h turning westerly 25 to 40 km/h during the morning then decreasing to 15 to 25 km/h during the afternoon,” read the met department’s forecast for Monday.

Who will win T20 World Cup 2022 final if it rains on reserve day?

Both England and Pakistan will share the trophy if the reserve day also gets washed out, something that has never happened in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Squads

﻿Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales, Tymal Mills