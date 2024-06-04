MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: ‘I tried to convince Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach, it will be tough to see him go,’ says Rohit Sharma

Rohit explained that he tried to talk head coach Rahul Dravid - now in his final assignment - into staying in the job for a while longer.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 22:36 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
| Video Credit: Ashwin Achal

India captain Rohit Sharma stated that his batters will have to use their experience to navigate the tricky pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium here.

“This does not look like a venue where you can score easily. We have to be mindful of that. Our experience will help - many of our players have played outside India. We are coming off the IPL, where a lot of runs were scored. So we have to adapt. We’re mindful of the fact that those kind of runs will not be scored,” Rohit said on the eve of India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opening match against Ireland.

Rohit explained that he tried to talk head coach Rahul Dravid - now in his final assignment - into staying in the job for a while longer.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli’s experience might prove key as India takes on Ireland on tricky wicket

“My equation with him (Dravid) goes a long way back. He was my captain when I made my international debut, against Ireland. He is such a big role model for all of us. We grew up watching him play. He has shown a lot of great determination throughout his career. That is something I wanted to learn from him when he became the coach. Other than the big silverware, we have won a lot under him,” Rohit said.

“I tried holding him back (in the head coach job). But he has a lot of things he needs to look after,” Rohit said.

Rohit refrained from making statements about possibly honouring Dravid with a title here. “It was great working with him, and I hope to.… I’m not going to say anything,” Rohit said, fearful of possibly jinxing the dream.

During the warm up game, a fan entered the field and rushed to greet Rohit. The batter does not condone pitch invasion, and called on spectators to stay in their seats.

“No one should intrude into the ground. The players’ security is important. The fans’ security is also important. They should realise that there are laws in place. India has rules. Here there are different rules,” Rohit said.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 51/0 (6.2 overs); Rain plays spoilsport
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: ‘I tried to convince Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach, it will be tough to see him go,’ says Rohit Sharma
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Netherlands vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pringle gets third wicket, dismisses set Paudel on 35 in NED vs NEP
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe to Real Madrid, Here We Go: Where will France captain fit among Champions League winners?
    Karthik Mudaliar
  5. Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe says ‘people made me unhappy’ at PSG
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: ‘I tried to convince Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach, it will be tough to see him go,’ says Rohit Sharma
    Ashwin Achal
  2. ‘T20 World Cup win paved way for smooth transition in white-ball cricket’ — Irfan Pathan
    Irfan Pathan
  3. Netherlands vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pringle gets third wicket, dismisses set Paudel on 35 in NED vs NEP
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli’s experience might prove key as India takes on Ireland on tricky wicket
    Ashwin Achal
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Bravo’s inclusion as bowling coach was a fantastic move, says Afghanistan coach Trott
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 51/0 (6.2 overs); Rain plays spoilsport
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: ‘I tried to convince Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach, it will be tough to see him go,’ says Rohit Sharma
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Netherlands vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pringle gets third wicket, dismisses set Paudel on 35 in NED vs NEP
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe to Real Madrid, Here We Go: Where will France captain fit among Champions League winners?
    Karthik Mudaliar
  5. Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe says ‘people made me unhappy’ at PSG
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment