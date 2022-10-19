T20 World Cup

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch WI vs Zim Group B match?

Team Sportstar
19 October, 2022 07:53 IST
West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran will hope his team can bounce back against Zimbabwe after losing to Scotland on Monday.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran will hope his team can bounce back against Zimbabwe after losing to Scotland on Monday. | Photo Credit: AFP

West Indies and Zimbabwe will lock horns in a T20 World Cup Group B match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday. West Indies, two-time champion, was stunned by Scotland in its campaign opener by 42 runs on Monday and will hope to bounce back against Zimbabwe, which is coming off a 31-run win over Ireland.

When is the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Group B match?

The T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe is on Wednesday, October 19.

At what time is the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Group B match?

The T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe is at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Group B match live?

The T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Group B match?

The T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

Where is the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Group B match taking place?

The T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be held at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

THE SQUADS
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c) (wk), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.

