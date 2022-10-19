West Indies and Zimbabwe will lock horns in a T20 World Cup Group B match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday. West Indies, two-time champion, was stunned by Scotland in its campaign opener by 42 runs on Monday and will hope to bounce back against Zimbabwe, which is coming off a 31-run win over Ireland.

When is the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Group B match?

The T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe is on Wednesday, October 19.

At what time is the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Group B match?

The T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe is at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Group B match live?

The T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Group B match?

The T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

Where is the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Group B match taking place?

The T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be held at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.