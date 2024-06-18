MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI vs AFG: West Indies seals top spot; Afghanistan settles for second

WI vs AFG: Here’s the updated Group C points table of the T20 World Cup after the match between West Indies and Afghanistan.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 09:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Indies eased past Afghanistan in the final group stage encounter of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet on Tuesday, to seal top spot in Group C.

The loss meant Afghanistan settled for second place with six points from four games, ahead of New Zealand which missed out on a Super Eights spot after finishing third.

Uganda finished fourth in its debut T20 World Cup campaign, ahead of Papua New Guinea, which remained winless.

Here’s the updated points table after the WI vs AFG match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. West Indies 4 4 0 8 +3.002
2. Afghanistan 4 3 1 6 +2.215
3. New Zealand 4 2 2 4 +0.415
4. Uganda 4 1 3 2 -4.510
5. Papua New Guinea 4 0 4 0 -1.268

(Updated after WI vs AFG match on June 18)

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs AFG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies demolishes Afghanistan to top group
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA finals 2024: Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th title
    AFP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI vs AFG: West Indies seals top spot; Afghanistan settles for second
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Vondrousova opens grass court season with a win in Berlin
    AP
  5. Sabalenka, Jabeur rule out Paris Olympics to avoid risking health
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI vs AFG: West Indies seals top spot; Afghanistan settles for second
    Team Sportstar
  2. Emotional Boult calls T20 World Cup exit his ‘last day’ for New Zealand
    AP
  3. WI vs AFG: West Indies registers highest total of T20 World Cup 2024 in match against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs AFG: West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran registers highest score of T20 World Cup 2024 during match against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies registers highest PowerPlay score in T20 WC history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs AFG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies demolishes Afghanistan to top group
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA finals 2024: Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th title
    AFP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI vs AFG: West Indies seals top spot; Afghanistan settles for second
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Vondrousova opens grass court season with a win in Berlin
    AP
  5. Sabalenka, Jabeur rule out Paris Olympics to avoid risking health
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment