West Indies eased past Afghanistan in the final group stage encounter of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet on Tuesday, to seal top spot in Group C.

The loss meant Afghanistan settled for second place with six points from four games, ahead of New Zealand which missed out on a Super Eights spot after finishing third.

Uganda finished fourth in its debut T20 World Cup campaign, ahead of Papua New Guinea, which remained winless.

Here’s the updated points table after the WI vs AFG match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. West Indies 4 4 0 8 +3.002 2. Afghanistan 4 3 1 6 +2.215 3. New Zealand 4 2 2 4 +0.415 4. Uganda 4 1 3 2 -4.510 5. Papua New Guinea 4 0 4 0 -1.268

(Updated after WI vs AFG match on June 18)