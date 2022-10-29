T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup scenarios: Pakistan needs India to win against South Africa to stay alive in semifinals race

If South Africa beats India and the Netherlands, and India beats Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, South Africa and India will finish on more than six points, and Pakistan will be knocked out.

Team Sportstar
29 October, 2022 14:46 IST
29 October, 2022 14:46 IST
Pakistan can reach a maximum of six points and hope India tops the table, with Zimbabwe failing to beat Bangladesh or Netherlands.

Pakistan can reach a maximum of six points and hope India tops the table, with Zimbabwe failing to beat Bangladesh or Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

If South Africa beats India and the Netherlands, and India beats Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, South Africa and India will finish on more than six points, and Pakistan will be knocked out.

Pakistan's semifinal hopes in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup hang by a thread after a one-run defeat against Zimbabwe in Perth. Pakistan has lost both its World Cup matches so far.

Pakistan's fate is now out of its hands, and it needs a lot of results to go in its favour. It needs to start with a big win against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday and hope that India trumps South Africa at the same venue on Sunday.

READ |  India, South Africa resume familiar rivalry as race for semifinals heats up

But if South Africa beats India and the Netherlands, and India beats Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, South Africa and India will finish on more than six points, and Pakistan will be knocked out.

Pakistan can reach a maximum of six points and hope India tops the table, with Zimbabwe failing to beat Bangladesh or Netherlands.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

Sunday 30 October: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, The Gabba, Brisbane

Sunday 30 October: Netherlands v Pakistan, Perth Stadium

Sunday 30 October: India v South Africa, Perth Stadium

Wednesday 02 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Wednesday 02 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Thursday 03 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

Sunday 06 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Ashwin or Chahal? Trial by pace for India

Ireland vs England preview feat. Kevin O’Brien

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us