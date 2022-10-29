T20 World Cup scenarios: Pakistan needs India to win against South Africa to stay alive in semifinals race

Pakistan's semifinal hopes in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup hang by a thread after a one-run defeat against Zimbabwe in Perth. Pakistan has lost both its World Cup matches so far.

Pakistan's fate is now out of its hands, and it needs a lot of results to go in its favour. It needs to start with a big win against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday and hope that India trumps South Africa at the same venue on Sunday.

But if South Africa beats India and the Netherlands, and India beats Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, South Africa and India will finish on more than six points, and Pakistan will be knocked out.

Pakistan can reach a maximum of six points and hope India tops the table, with Zimbabwe failing to beat Bangladesh or Netherlands.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

Sunday 30 October: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, The Gabba, Brisbane

Sunday 30 October: Netherlands v Pakistan, Perth Stadium

Sunday 30 October: India v South Africa, Perth Stadium

Wednesday 02 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Wednesday 02 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Thursday 03 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

Sunday 06 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne