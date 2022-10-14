Teams

India T20 World Cup Squad Updated: Full players list, team news, injuries

India T20 World Cup squad updated: Here’s the updated Indian squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which gets underway in Australia from October 16.

Team Sportstar
14 October, 2022 17:14 IST
14 October, 2022 17:14 IST
Team India on Friday announced Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad. 

Team India on Friday announced Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad.  | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

India T20 World Cup squad updated: Here’s the updated Indian squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which gets underway in Australia from October 16.

Team India on Friday announced Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

Bumrah was ruled out with back injury. The 28-year-old had pulled out of India's T20 series against South Africa with a back issue. India is already without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has a right knee injury.

India's first match of the World Cup is against rival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23 October. India is also pitted against Bangladesh and South Africa in Group 2 of Super 12. They will be joined by two more teams from Round 1 of the tournament that kicks off on 16 October.

INDIA T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD (UPDATED)
Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.
Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Read more stories on Teams.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us