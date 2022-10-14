Team India on Friday announced Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

Bumrah was ruled out with back injury. The 28-year-old had pulled out of India's T20 series against South Africa with a back issue. India is already without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has a right knee injury.

India's first match of the World Cup is against rival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23 October. India is also pitted against Bangladesh and South Africa in Group 2 of Super 12. They will be joined by two more teams from Round 1 of the tournament that kicks off on 16 October.