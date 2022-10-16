T20 World Cup

UAE vs NED Live Streaming Info, UAE vs Netherlands, Group A match Live Telecast Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

UAE vs NED: Get the Live Streaming Info, Telecast Details as UAE takes on the Netherlands in the Group A encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Team Sportstar
16 October, 2022 10:37 IST
Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards and his USE counterpart Chundangapoyil Rizwan strike a pose during the official ICC T20 World Cup photo shoot.  

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards and his USE counterpart Chundangapoyil Rizwan strike a pose during the official ICC T20 World Cup photo shoot.   | Photo Credit: ICC

Live Streaming Info

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match be played ?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between UAE vs Netherlands will be played on 16 October, Sunday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match will be played at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time is the toss between ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match?

The toss between ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match will happen at 1:00 PM

Which Television channel will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match on TV?

Star Sports Network will Live Telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match.

Which online platform will live stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match?

Hotstar will Live Stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match.

What is the Netherlands squad for the ICC T20 World Cup?

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c, wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

What is the UAE squad for the ICC T20 World Cup?

UAE squad: CP Rizwaan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Standby Players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma

