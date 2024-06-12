MagazineBuy Print

USA vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs India match start time, toss, venue, details

USA vs IND: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 match between United States of America and India, being held in New York on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 07:35 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
India’s Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
India’s Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

United States of America will face India in the group ‘A’ T20 World Cup 2024 match set to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Both USA and India have won both their games so far and currently top two in the group.

USA vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will USA vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The USA vs India T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 12.

When will USA vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The USA vs India T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for USA vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the USA vs India T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will USA vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The USA vs India T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, USA.

How to watch USA vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The USA vs India T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch USA vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The USA vs India T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

USA /

India

