Virat Kohli needs 28 runs to break Mahela Jayawardene’s T20 World Cup batting record

Virat Kohli needs 28 runs to break former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's record for the most runs in T20 World Cups, after going past Chris Gayle in the previous match. He already has the most fifties in T20 World Cups.

Kohli will also become only the second player to cross 1,000 runs in T20 World Cups. Kohli has been in sensational form in the 2022 T20 World Cup so far, with two back-to-back fifties including a sensational 82 against Pakistan in Melbourne.

The 33-year-old is also the top run-getter in all T20Is with 3856 runs in 111 matches, followed by current India captain Rohit Sharma, who has 3794 runs in 144 matches. Kohli holds the record for scoring the most number of fifties (12) in T20 World Cups and in T20Is overall (36).

MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP HISTORY