WI vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

WI vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the West Indies vs Afghanistan match in Gros Islet on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 18:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates with wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Finn Allen during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium
Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates with wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Finn Allen during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates with wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Finn Allen during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium | Photo Credit: AP

Already qualified West Indies and Afghanistan will face off at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet on Tuesday in a contest which will determine who will top Group C.

This will be the first T20I encounter between the two sides in nearly five years.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

WI vs AFG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Nicholas Pooran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz
BATTERS
Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford. Gulbadin Naib
ALL-ROUNDERS
Andre Russell. Mohammad Nabi
BOWLERS
Rashid Khan, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Fazalhaq Farooqi (VC)
Team Composition: WI 6:5 AFG Credits Left: 10.0
THE SQUADS
WEST INDIES
Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy.
AFGHANISTAN
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

