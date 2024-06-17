Already qualified West Indies and Afghanistan will face off at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet on Tuesday in a contest which will determine who will top Group C.
This will be the first T20I encounter between the two sides in nearly five years.
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
WI vs AFG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
WEST INDIES
AFGHANISTAN
Latest on Sportstar
- Rubiales to go on trial in Spain over unwanted kiss in February
- WI vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- Romania vs Ukraine LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: ROU v UKR, Lineups, Real-time match commentary, Kick-off at 6:30 PM IST
- LIVE Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match in pictures: ROU v UKR real-time photo gallery
- Romania vs Ukraine all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group E match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE