WI vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Already qualified West Indies and Afghanistan will face off at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet on Tuesday in a contest which will determine who will top Group C.

This will be the first T20I encounter between the two sides in nearly five years.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

WI vs AFG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Nicholas Pooran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz BATTERS Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford. Gulbadin Naib ALL-ROUNDERS Andre Russell. Mohammad Nabi BOWLERS Rashid Khan, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Fazalhaq Farooqi (VC) Team Composition: WI 6:5 AFG Credits Left: 10.0