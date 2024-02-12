MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar says “one of the finest chases” after Tamil Nadu nearly pulls off 355-run chase vs Karnataka

TN, chasing on the final day, came within striking distance of the target before finishing 17 runs behind, while Karnataka was two wickets away from a win.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 21:12 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Vijay Shankar in action against Karnataka during the Ranji Trophy match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.
Vijay Shankar in action against Karnataka during the Ranji Trophy match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Vijay Shankar in action against Karnataka during the Ranji Trophy match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

B. Indrajith has been Tamil Nadu’s man for the crisis for the last few years, and he came to the fore again against Karnataka on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match here on Monday. While he fell two runs short of a fine century, he managed to save the game and help his team get a crucial point.

“It was a challenging wicket but not unplayable. I like to use my feet, but today I wanted to work off the backfoot and take the singles and twos because it was not an easy pitch to score boundaries,” said Indrajith about his knock.

“I didn’t expect to go for the target, but when Mohammed walked in at six, I got the message that we would take the game deep and go for it in the end,” Indrajith revealed. “I was focused on getting the one point because it could become crucial,” he added.

Also read | Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka ends in a thrilling draw at Chepauk

“At the same time, I understood that when we gave them the feel that we were going for it, their lengths got altered and were not good. With five overs and 41 needed, I thought we would get it with the new ball, but they defended it well.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar said, “I really wanted to cross the line today because four years ago, in the T20 (SMAT) final, I got the team very close but couldn’t cross the line. I think it’s one of the finest chases that you can see. Having come so close, you don’t want to just play it off. I wanted to back myself to hit a couple of sixes, but it was not an easy pitch to get those.”

TN coach Sulakshan Kulkarni was elated with the fightback from his team. “The team showed great character. We made a match of it and from here. After giving a 215-run lead, to almost chase 355 on a last-day pitch, it is a huge boost to our confidence, and the momentum is with us,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vijay Shankar /

Baba Indrajith /

Sulakshan Kulkarni /

Tamil Nadu /

Karnataka /

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE SCORE: KBFC 1-2 PFC, Jordan scores a brace, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Live Score, Bengal Warriors 3-0 U Mumba: Defence puts Warriors in early lead; Deshwal 20-point game helps Jaipur beat UP 67-30
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar says “one of the finest chases” after Tamil Nadu nearly pulls off 355-run chase vs Karnataka
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka ends in a thrilling draw at Chepauk
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. South Africa cricket great Mike Procter seriously ill
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar says “one of the finest chases” after Tamil Nadu nearly pulls off 355-run chase vs Karnataka
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. South Africa cricket great Mike Procter seriously ill
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka ends in a thrilling draw at Chepauk
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Thampi’s late burst against Bengal gives Kerala first win of the season
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. IND vs ENG: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot Test vs England; Padikkal named replacement
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE SCORE: KBFC 1-2 PFC, Jordan scores a brace, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Live Score, Bengal Warriors 3-0 U Mumba: Defence puts Warriors in early lead; Deshwal 20-point game helps Jaipur beat UP 67-30
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar says “one of the finest chases” after Tamil Nadu nearly pulls off 355-run chase vs Karnataka
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka ends in a thrilling draw at Chepauk
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. South Africa cricket great Mike Procter seriously ill
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment