Tamil Nadu XI vs Bangladesh XI: Day 2 of four-day game washed out

The first day was hit by rain too and only 20 overs of play was possible. Bangladesh ended on 59/3.

PTI
01 November, 2022 16:34 IST
Mohammad Saif Hasan of Bangaladesh XI bowled by Trilok Nag H of Tamil Nadu XI during Day 1 of the Test match.

Mohammad Saif Hasan of Bangaladesh XI bowled by Trilok Nag H of Tamil Nadu XI during Day 1 of the Test match. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Play on the second day of the four-day practice match here between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI was washed out due to rain on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Bangladesh made 59 for 3 in 20 overs on a rain-hit opening day. Captain Mohammad Mithun (5) and Mominul Haque Showrab (9) were at the crease at stumps.

Bangladesh had won the first practice match. The two four-day games would be followed by three 50-over matches.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh XI 59 for 3 in 20 overs (Mohd. Shadman Islam 22, Mohammad Saif Hasan 20, H Trilok Nag 2 for 24) vs Tamil Nadu XI.

