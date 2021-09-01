Cricket Cricket Tamim Iqbal pulls out of ICC T20 World Cup Tamim did not feature in the T20I series against Zimbabwe and Australia and is not a part of the squad for the five-match series against New Zealand. Team Sportstar 01 September, 2021 14:03 IST Tamim Iqbal has featured in 78 T20Is for Bangladesh, scoring 1,758 runs with seven fifties and a hundred since his debut in 2007. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 01 September, 2021 14:03 IST Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn from the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman after missing a string of T20Is in the recent past.The left-hander had suffered a knee injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka in April. He did not feature in the T20I series against Zimbabwe and Australia and is not a part of the squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.READ| Australia still planning Afghanistan test, says Cricket Australia Tamim informed Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan and chief selector Minhajul Abedin about his decision on Wednesday.The 32-year-old has featured in 78 T20Is for Bangladesh, scoring 1,758 runs with seven fifties and a hundred since his debut in 2007. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :