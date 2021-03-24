Cricket Cricket Thirimanne, Oshada lead Sri Lanka fightback against Windies A 162-run stand between Lahiru Thirimanne and Oshada Fernando helped Sri Lanka fight its way back and finish the third day of the first Test against the West Indies on 255-4 in its second innings. Reuters 24 March, 2021 10:31 IST Oshada Fernando fell agonisingly short of a Test century: File Picture - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 24 March, 2021 10:31 IST Oshada Fernando fell agonisingly short of a Test century but his 91 runs helped Sri Lanka fight its way back and finish the third day of the first Test against the West Indies on 255-4 in its second innings.Fernando and Lahiru Thirimanne put together a 162-run second-wicket partnership that wiped out the home team’s 102-run first-innings lead after West Indies had been dismissed for 271 in its first innings early on Tuesday.Sri Lanka, skittled out for 169 in its first innings, will start Wednesday’s play 153 runs ahead with six wickets in hand. IND vs ENG: Injured Morgan, Billings doubtful for second ODI It is in a healthy position even after the West Indies bowlers fought back with three quick wickets after tea to halt a dominant batting performance.An inspired bowling change led to part-time medium-pacer Kyle Mayers grabbing two wickets while Kemar Roach took the other as they put a temporary brake on the visitor's batting. IND vs ENG: I know how to handle pressure, says Dhawan The West Indies used six bowlers in its bid to break the partnership but it was only when captain Kraigg Brathwaite turned to a seventh that it made the breakthrough.Mayers produced a perfect outswinger with his first ball to lure Fernando forward and get a thick edge through to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva for his first Test wicket. One of our sweetest ODI wins in recent past, says Kohli after India takes 1-0 lead Mayers then removed veteran Dinesh Chandimal (4) in a similar fashion and another inspired bowling change saw Roach return to clean bowl Thirimanne for 76 on a deteriorating wicket at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.Sri Lanka, however, wrestled back the initiative in the last hour as Dhananjaya de Silva (46 not out) and debutant Pathum Nissanka (21 not out) put together an unbeaten 66-run partnership.Stumps: Sri Lanka 255 for 4 (Dhananjaya 46*, Nissanka 21*, Mayers 2-10, Roach 2-28) and 169 leads West Indies 271 (Cornwall 61, Lakmal 5-47) by 153 runs Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.