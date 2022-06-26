TNPL 2022: Dindigul Dragons beats Lyca Kovai Kings by five wickets

Powered by the left-hand combination of its openers, Vishal Vaidhya (49, 40b, 4x4, 1x6) and Hari Nishanth (60, 36b, 7x4, 2x6), Dindigul Dragons scripted a five-wicket win over Lyca Kovai Kings, its first in two matches, in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match in Tirunelveli on Sunday.



Nishanth, the skipper, and Vaidhya added a century partnership in 11.2 overs that gave enough ammunition to Dragons to forge ahead and earn a victory.



After the exit of openers, it was the timely big hits by A. G. Pradeep (24 not out, 17b, 1x4, 1x6) and R. Vivek (22, 10b, 3x6) that enabled Dragons to reach the target quite comfortably.

Nishanth was all class. In the first over of the innings, Nishanth struck three consecutive boundaries off M. Raja that pretty much underscored the tone of the match. Vaidhya proved to be an equal match to Nishanth. His shot to the deep mid-wicket for a boundary off U. Mukilesh to bring the 50-run stand proved his worth.



There was a phase when it looked like Lyca could get back into the match especially after the loss of openers. Later on, the wickets of Mani Bharathi and R.S. Mokit Hariharan did cause alarm bells in the Dragons’ camp, but Vivek’s blitzkrieg and Pradeep’s steadiness guided the team home.



Earlier, Lyca, put into bat, posted 188 for eight. On a sticky wicket, Lyca was helped largely by a wonderful knock by U. Mukilesh (49, 25 balls, 3x4, 4x6). What looked like a stiff target, Dragons made light of it at the end.