TNPL 2022: Nellai Royal Kings eyes win against Trichy Warriors in bid for top spot

The players were given specific numbers. And told what their role in the team was.

This combination of setting targets for the cricketers apart from a clear role definition has sent Nellai Royal Kings on a roll.

The side, which takes on Ruby Trichy Warriors here on Friday night, has won five matches in a row. Royal Kings has already qualified for the play off.

And the Nellai side is the favourite to top the league stage.

In a chat with Sportstar on Thursday, Royal Kings skipper Baba Indrajith spoke about setting targets for players and providing them specific roles at the beginning of the tournament.

He also dwelt on giving freedom to the players. “I told them to express themselves. Play without any fear. And take risks if they had to. Of course I also asked them to play responsibly.”

Indrajith’s captaincy and the manner he has managed the players has been among the high-points of the ongoing TNPL.

With the skipper backing his style of play, the aggressive Sanjay Yadav has been explosive with 219 runs from five innings at a stunning average of 109.50 and a phenomenal strike rate of 192.10.

Also Read TNPL: Madurai Panthers beats Dindigul Dragons

Surfacing in the middle order, the buccaneering Yadav has demolished attacks and swung games. He has also sent down his left-arm spinners usefully, scalping five batters in the process.

With 190 runs at a strike-rate of 145.03, Baba Aparajith has been in fine form dismantling bowling with deft touches and firm hits.

Indrajith said, “This has been a tournament where players have put their hands up at crucial times. The first four matches were close, could have gone either way, but we won the big moments.”

While slinger Athisayaraj Davidson has pulled his weight with his nip and swing, another paceman K. Easwaran has emerged from the shadows to contain and strike.

N.S. Harish has been the outstanding bowler with eight wickets with his left-arm spin and pace-bowling all-rounder R. Sri Nerenjan came from nowhere to make an impression.

“We had a picture in mind and the pieces have fallen in place,” said Inder.

In Trichy Warriors’ previous game, star opener Murli Vijay, returning to active cricket after two years in this TNPL, struck a pleasing 61.

The experienced campaigner will be seeking to make another statement on Friday.