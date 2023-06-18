Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

TNPL 2023: Kaushik Gandhi half-century guides Salem Spartans to five-wicket win over Ba11sy Trichy

Kaushik Gandhi scored a match-winning half-century and helped Salem Spartans beat Ba11sy Trichy in a Tamil Nadu Premier League match.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 20:55 IST , DINDIGUL - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Kaushik Gandhi plays a shot. (File Photo)
Kaushik Gandhi plays a shot. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Periasamy M
infoIcon

Kaushik Gandhi plays a shot. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

Kaushik Gandhi’s unbeaten 52 (32b, 3x4, 3x6) helped Salem Spartans chase down a target of 139 and register a five-wicket win over Ba11sy Trichy in a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match at the NPR College cricket ground in Natham on Sunday.

He hit three successive sixes in the penultimate over of the match off Antony Dhas to seal the run chase.

It had drizzled, was cloudy, and there was a bit of moisture on the pitch. So, it was surprising when Ba11sy Trichy captain V. Ganga Sridhar Raju won the toss and opted to bat on seemingly bowling-friendly conditions.

There was a bit of swing and seam movement, and remarkable bounce throughout the match. And Trichy’s R. Rajkumar and Salem’s Amith Sathvik who opened in this match concurred that the pitch was slow throughout.

As all these details indicate, batting was hard and Trichy failed to stitch together partnerships, as Rajkumar pointed out post-match as the main cause for the loss, after it posted a paltry total of 139 for nine.

Salem’s new-ball bowlers Abhishek Tanwar and Sunny Sandhu effectively used the movement off the pitch as Trichy posted 22 for two in the PowerPlay.

Rajendran Karthikeyan was remarkable with the ball as the off-spinner bowled well. There’s been better average swing in this day match in Dindigul (1.5 degree) than there had been in the day matches in Coimbatore (0.8 degree).

The scores: Ba11sy Trichy 139/9 in 20 overs (Mani Bharathi 40, Daryl Ferrario 29, Abhishek Tanwar 3/9, Sunny Sandhu 2/27, Rajendran Karthikeyan 2/27) lost to Salem Spartans 143/5 in 15.2 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 52 n.o., K. Easwaran 2/22, G. Godson 3/34).

TNPL /

Kaushik Gandhi

