TNPL 2023: Sudharsan’s purple patch continues as Kovai Kings beat Dragons

The Dragons’ chase fizzled out within the PowerPlay when M. Siddharth and K. Gowtham Thamarai Kannan scalped two wickets each to leave the side 25/4 in the fifth over.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 19:45 IST , Salem - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Sai Sudharsan’s well-composed knock for Lyca Kovai Kings was crucial as the team set up a steep target for Dindigul Dragons.
Sai Sudharsan’s well-composed knock for Lyca Kovai Kings was crucial as the team set up a steep target for Dindigul Dragons. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M / The Hindu
infoIcon

Sai Sudharsan’s well-composed knock for Lyca Kovai Kings was crucial as the team set up a steep target for Dindigul Dragons. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M / The Hindu

B. Sai Sudharsan can’t do much wrong these days, and the youngster continued his purple patch with a scintillating 83 (41b, 8x4, 4x6) to set-up a thumping 59-run win for Lyca Kovai Kings against Dindigul Dragons here at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground on Sunday.

The 22-year-old’s well-composed knock and valuable cameos from the top-order powered Kovai Kings to 205 for six after being asked to bat first.

RELATED: ‘This year was a validation that I am on the right path,’ says high-flying Sai Sudharsan

The Dragons’ chase fizzled out within the PowerPlay when left-arm spinner M. Siddharth and pacer K. Gowtham Thamarai Kannan scalped two wickets each to leave the side struggling at 25 for four in the fifth over.

Shivam Singh (61) and C. Sarath Kumar (36) entertained the crowd for a while, smoking a few sixes during their 77-run partnership for the sixth wicket, but it was not enough for the Dragons to avoid a big defeat.

Earlier, the Kings got off to a flyer with openers J. Suresh Kumar (29) and S. Sujay (31) stitching a 49-run stand in quick time.

Despite losing two wickets in the sixth over, Sai kept up the tempo with consecutive boundaries off left-arm spinner Mathivannan before cutting Varun Chakravarthy (0/48) in the next over to get going.

The left-handed batter complemented his delightful strokeplay with smart running as he and U. Mukilesh (34) ran ten braces during their 85-run stand for the third wicket.

ALSO READ: Having been such a fine batter, maybe I should have never become a bowler: Ashwin

While seeing off R. Ashwin, Sai went after Varun, hitting the mystery spinner for three sixes with a few neatly timed slog sweeps and blunted one of the Dragons’ main threats.

Against the pacers, he used the paddle and lap shots effectively to target the fine leg boundary. One such stroke off Saravana Kumar took him to his fourth half-century of the season from five matches and guided his side to the top of the table.

The scores:
Lyca Kovai Kings 206/5 in 20 overs (S. Sujay 31, J. Suresh Kumar 29, B. Sai Sudharsan 83, U. Mukilesh 34, Saravana Kumar 2/49) bt Dindigul Dragons 147 in 19.1 overs (Shivam Singh 61, C. Sarath Kumar 36, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 3/18, Siddharth 2/26, Shahrukh Khan 2/16).

Related Topics

Sai Sudharsan /

Lyca Kovai Kings /

Dindigul Dragons /

TNPL /

R. Ashwin

