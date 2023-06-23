MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

TNPL: Nellai Royal Kings secures five-wicket win over Salem Spartans in rain-hit match

Suryapprakash’s unbeaten 32 off 14 balls sealed a five-wicket win for Nellai Royal Kings over Salem Spartans.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 00:44 IST , DINDIGUL - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: It rained when Salem was on 115 for four in 16 overs. Nellai needed to get 129 in 16 overs when the match resumed.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: It rained when Salem was on 115 for four in 16 overs. Nellai needed to get 129 in 16 overs when the match resumed. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: It rained when Salem was on 115 for four in 16 overs. Nellai needed to get 129 in 16 overs when the match resumed. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Powered by L. Suryapprakash’s unbeaten 32 (14b, 2x4, 3x6) Nellai Royal Kings beat Salem Spartans by five wickets in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the NPR cricket ground in Natham on Thursday.

With 26 needed off 11 balls, Salem captain Abhishek Tanwar seemingly couldn’t nail his attempted-yorkers. Suryapprakash hit a six to the cover boundary off a full-toss, again a six to deep midwicket off another full-toss, and a four to the square boundary off a wide, low full-toss, and picked up two runs in the penultimate ball of the penultimate over.

Left-hander Sugendhiran hit a six to the square boundary in the first ball of the last over bowled by medium-pacer Akash Sumra. A couple of singles from there took Nellai home.

READ MORE | Shivam Dube: Felt happy when Mahi bhai told me I can win matches on my own

Ajitesh had hit 38 off 26 balls with five fours and a six when he unfortunately suffered a sprain in his leg that seemed to hamper his batting. He scored only one of the next five balls before his top-edge was caught at gully off off-spinner Rajendran Karthikeyan.

The highlight of the rain-delayed and rain-interrupted first innings was Kaushik Gandhi’s batting (51, 43b, 5x4, 2x6). He seemed in sublime touch especially initially. He was this fluid through-the-covers shot-maker, for he hit four fours and a six through the covers.

It rained when Salem was on 115 for four in 16 overs. Nellai needed to get 129 in 16 overs when the match resumed.

The scores: Salem Spartans 115/4 in 16 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 51, Lakshay Jain 2/17) lost to Nellai Royal Kings 129/5 in 15.4 overs (G. Ajitesh 39, L. Suryapprakash 32 n.o., Abhishek Tanwar 2/30)

Related stories

Related Topics

TNPL /

Nellai Royal Kings /

Salem Spartans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. TNPL: Nellai Royal Kings secures five-wicket win over Salem Spartans in rain-hit match
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Global Chess League kicks off in Dubai
    Team Sportstar
  3. India in Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face Belgium, Germany, Canada
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS 328/7 - Perry, McGrath anchor Aussie charge
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. TNPL: Nellai Royal Kings secures five-wicket win over Salem Spartans in rain-hit match
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Hope, Pooran fire West Indies to World Cup qualifying win over Nepal
    AFP
  3. I will go with ACC’s decision on Asia Cup Hybrid Model: PCB’s to-be chairman Ashraf
    PTI
  4. Ponting’s tip for Robinson: If you’re going to talk to Australian cricketers, back it up with your skills
    PTI
  5. BCCI invites applications for vacant national selector’s post
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. TNPL: Nellai Royal Kings secures five-wicket win over Salem Spartans in rain-hit match
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Global Chess League kicks off in Dubai
    Team Sportstar
  3. India in Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face Belgium, Germany, Canada
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS 328/7 - Perry, McGrath anchor Aussie charge
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment