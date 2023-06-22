CSK’s Dube: Felt happy when Mahi bhai told me I can win matches on my own

Shivam Dube, one of the star performers in Chennai Super Kings’ successful campaign in the recent IPL (Indian Premier League), says that he wants to stay in the present and doesn’t want to think too much ahead of the game.

“I don’t want to think about what is going to happen. I prefer to focus when batting on the bowler only and be prepared for any kind of challenge,” Dube said in an interaction on the sidelines of a promotional event after signing as brand ambassador for Parimatch Sports here on Thursday.

“Or else you will be inviting pressure. So, I feel better to live in the present and focus on every ball,” the 29-year-old all-rounder said.

Reflecting on what were the biggest positives for him in the IPL playing for CSK, Dube said being a team man.

“In CSK, all of us believe in the team’s cause. Like, even if I do well and the team loses, it doesn’t make me happy. All of us want the team to win and make everyone happy and not look for individual happiness,” Dube said.

“Honestly, there was not much of a change in my batting in the just-concluded IPL season. The best part being the kind of support and backing by the entire CSK as such including captain Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), teammates and support staff. All of them wanted me to do better this season,” he said.

“I felt very happy when Mahi bhai told me that I could win some matches on my own. That lifted my confidence level a lot,” he said.

“Like for every player, I dream about playing for India in all three formats. And I will try to realise this goal by upgrading myself and keep improving in every department of the game,” Dube said.

“I am sure if I keep coming up with improved performances, the closer I will be to realise this,” he said.

“Obviously the most exciting phases of my journey so far have been being selected to the Indian team (he has played one ODI and 13 T20Is so far) and being a member of the victorious CSK in the IPL,” Dube said.

“Definitely, being at the non-striker’s end when Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) hitting that winning boundary in the CSK final was truly unforgettable. We always believed in ourselves, were confident but not definitely over-confident of winning the final,” he recalled.

Dube said that Ambati Rayudu was the most serious of all the CSK players and that Deepak Chahar tops the list of pranksters.

“I thank God for facing the harshest times very early in my career and now I know better how to to handle such crises, thanks to my father,” he said.