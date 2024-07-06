MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

TNPL 2024: Wins for Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers

Shivam Singh’s 51-ball 78 helped Dindigul Dragons beat Trichy Grand Cholas by 16 runs in the eighth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground on Saturday.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 23:31 IST , SALEM - 3 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Dindigul Dragons batter Shivam Singh in action.
Dindigul Dragons batter Shivam Singh in action. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E
infoIcon

Dindigul Dragons batter Shivam Singh in action. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Shivam Singh’s 51-ball 78 (6x4, 5x6) helped Dindigul Dragons beat Trichy Grand Cholas by 16 runs in the eighth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground here on Saturday.

Shivam was an absolute joy to watch as a freed-up well-connecting batter in a T20 match always is. He was as confident as a superhero, especially when he took on the pacers. Whenever he hit a six off them, it was with the intent of smashing a colliding meteor to smithereens.

At least, it seemed so when he charged at Athisayaraj Davidson to dismiss him over the long off boundary, imperiously pulled K. Easwaran over the deep square leg boundary, and opened the face of the bat for a bunt over the deep cover boundary mustered a heave to the long-on boundary for back-to-back sixes off Saravana Kumar.

But Easwaran, who’d claimed two early wickets, helped Trichy to drag Dindigul down to 160 for eight. The ball held on at times, and it cost Shivam as he toed a catch too long on in the 17th over.

A ball later, S. Dinesh Raj and C. Sarath Kumar mistimed to be caught at long-on and cover in the last two balls of the same over. Easwaran finished with the best bowling figures in the TNPL history (six for 32), as he returned to complete a hat-trick on the first delivery of his final over - G. Kishoor top-edged a back-of-the-hand slower ball to long on.

READ | B. Sachin shines as  Lyca Kovai Kings beats Chepauk Super Gillies in opening match

In the second match of the day, Siechem Madurai Panthers’ plight was even worse than Trichy’s, as R. Kavin (70, 45b, 5x4, 5x6) for SKM Salem Spartans was in a better hitting form than Shivam and it had no one to do what Easwaran did to mitigate the damage.

Standing tall, he lifted a full delivery outside off over the cover boundary for a six-off medium-pacer S. Shankar Ganesh. In all its glory, it was the shot of the match that also defined his innings.

Left-hander Vishal Vaidhya also chipped in with an unbeaten 56 (33b, 6x4, 1x6) for Salem to post 180 for seven.

For Madurai, S. Lokeshwar paid back with a ruthless and relentless 38-ball 69 (8x4, 3x6). He was involved in a 79-run second-wicket partnership with J. Kousik (57, 46b, 4x4, 2x6).

When the chase had been brought down to 14 off six balls from 33 off three overs, Murugan Ashwin (20, 5b, 3x6) smashed three successive sixes off medium-pacer Sunny Sandhu for Madurai to get home by four wickets.

The scores:

Dindigul Dragons 160/8 in 20 overs (Shivam Singh 78, Baba Indrajith 33, K. Easwaran 6/32) bt Trichy Grand Cholas 144/8 in 20 overs (R. Rajkumar 31, R. Ashwin 3/18).

SKM Salem Spartans 180/7 in 20 overs (R. Kavin 70, Vishal Vaidhya 56 n.o., Murugan Ashwin 3/20) lost to Siechem Madurai Panthers 185/6 in 19.3 overs (S. Lokeshwar 69, J. Kousik 57).

Related Topics

TNPL /

TNPL /

Dindigul Dragons /

Salem Spartans /

Seichem Madurai Panthers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Switzerland, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is England’s record in penalty shootouts as England vs Switzerland goes into extra-time?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ZIM vs IND 1st T20I: Need to bounce back stronger after collapse, says India leg-spinner Bishnoi
    PTI
  4. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 1-1 SUI; Saka equalises for England; Match goes into extra time
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL 2024: Wins for Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ZIM vs IND 1st T20I: Need to bounce back stronger after collapse, says India leg-spinner Bishnoi
    PTI
  2. TNPL 2024: Wins for Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. ZIM vs IND 1st T20I: Disappointed with the way I got out, our batting didn’t pan out as planned, says Gill
    PTI
  4. ZIM vs IND, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe stuns India by 13 runs to win opener
    PTI
  5. ZIM vs IND, 1st T20I: What is the lowest total defended against India in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Switzerland, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is England’s record in penalty shootouts as England vs Switzerland goes into extra-time?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ZIM vs IND 1st T20I: Need to bounce back stronger after collapse, says India leg-spinner Bishnoi
    PTI
  4. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 1-1 SUI; Saka equalises for England; Match goes into extra time
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL 2024: Wins for Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment