TNPL: Sai Kishore dazzles as Chepauk Super Gillies thumps Tiruppur Tamizhans by 60 runs

Salem: R. Sai Kishore produced a magical spell of 4/2 that included three maidens (4-3-2-4) to help Chepauk Super Gillies finish off its league stage in style with a thumping 60-run win over iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground here on Friday

.Asked to bat first, the Super Gillies top order threw their wickets away before U. Sasidev slammed a crucial unbeaten 45 (29b, 3x4, 2x6) to help his side to a respectable score of 133/9.

In its chase, Tamizhans got off to a decent start before Sai Kishore struck twice in the fifth over to remove S. Aravind and R. Rajkumar with a brilliant double-wicket maiden.

He repeated the feat in his last over removing P. Francis Rokins and Aswin Crist to help his side bowl out Tamizhans for just 73. Sai Kishore bowled 19 consecutive dot balls with the last three overs of his spell being maidens.

Sai Kishore was supported by fellow left-arm spinner R. Alexander who removed Maan Bafna and skipper S. Aniruda in the ninth over. From there on, Tamizhans’ chase went off the rails.

Pacer Sandeep Warrier later picked up a hat-trick spread over two overs when he struck twice off the last two deliveries off the 12th over removing Tushar Raheja and Suresh Kumar. He then completed a hat-trick when he had Mohammed caught at point off the first ball of the 19th over.

Brief scores Chepauk Super Gillies 133/9 in 20 overs (U. Sasidev 45 n.o., Aswin Crist 3/30, S. Mohan Prasath 2/19, S. Manigandan 2/21) bt iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 73 in 19.3 overs (S. Aniruda 25, R. Sai Kishore 2/4, Sandeep Warrier 3/20, R. Alexander 2/25). MoM: R. Sai Kishore

Earlier, the Tamizhans bowlers produced a disciplined effort led by pacer Aswin Crist (3/30), left-arm spinner S. Mohan Prasath (2/19) and leg-spinner S. Manigandan (2/21) to have Super Gillies struggling at 65/6 in the 12th over.

However, the bowlers’ efforts were not backed up by their fielders who spilt numerous chances and let the Super Gillies off the hook. Saisdev made Tamizhans pay for their folly of dropping him on eight with his knock proving decisive.

