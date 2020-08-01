TNPL could be held in November, 2020, or March, 2021 - TNCA

The Tamil Nadu Premier League was officially postponed by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Friday.

Usually held in the months of August and September, the T20 league this year will not be held in that period due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced the restriction of several activities in the State of Tamil Nadu.

The TNCA said it would try to host the tournament in November this year or March, 2021.

“The TNCA was looking at a window between end July/August to end September as a possible window for playing the fifth edition of the TNPL tournament. However, due to the ongoing COVID related issue in the State of Tamil Nadu, TNCA will not be in a position to host the tournament in this window. We will explore possibilities of playing the fifth edition of the tournament in an alternate window i.e. either in November 2020 or in March 2021,” TNCA R. S. Ramasaamy stated in a communique.