TNPL could be held in November, 2020, or March, 2021 - TNCA The Tamil Nadu Premier League has officially been postponed by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association due to COVID-19. Team Sportstar 01 August, 2020 15:53 IST R. Sathish and Dinesh Karthik with the TNPL trophy in August, 2017. - M. Vedhan Team Sportstar 01 August, 2020 15:53 IST The Tamil Nadu Premier League was officially postponed by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Friday.Usually held in the months of August and September, the T20 league this year will not be held in that period due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced the restriction of several activities in the State of Tamil Nadu.The TNCA said it would try to host the tournament in November this year or March, 2021.ALSO READ | Slow decline for Buchi Babu, Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup"The TNCA was looking at a window between end July/August to end September as a possible window for playing the fifth edition of the TNPL tournament. However, due to the ongoing COVID related issue in the State of Tamil Nadu, TNCA will not be in a position to host the tournament in this window. We will explore possibilities of playing the fifth edition of the tournament in an alternate window i.e. either in November 2020 or in March 2021," TNCA R. S. Ramasaamy stated in a communique.