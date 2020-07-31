IPL 2020: Shorter squad strength a bone of contention

As the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Governing Council gears up for its virtual meeting on Sunday, the focus will not just be on finalising the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The strength of each squad could also be up for discussion.

By the usual standards, an IPL team comprises about 25 players, 10-12 support staff and other non-playing staff and executives. But this around, since the teams will have to create their own bio-bubble in the UAE and to ensure that the health and safety of the players are not compromised, there are suggestions that there could be a cap on each franchise.

While there hasn’t been any official word from the BCCI, Sportstar understands that each team could be asked to keep a cap of around 40 - not more than 20 players and the rest would comprise support staff and other officials.

While some franchise officials told this publication that they would ideally want to take a bigger squad, keeping in mind the duration of the tournament and also because of the injury factor, there are chances that they might have to cut down on the non-playing staff.

Senior franchise officials who were part of the proceedings when the tournament was taken to the UAE in 2014 stated that during the trip to the Emirates, the staff strength was pruned.

Usually, during the tournament, the franchises release a lot of players in the middle of the season, if they are not close to selection in the playing eleven. “There are a lot of discussions, but we are yet to hear anything formally from the Board. So, once they decide on anything, we will consult with our team management and then take a call accordingly,” one of the franchise officials said.

Speaking to Sportstar earlier, IPL Governing Council chairman, Brijesh Patel, had said that the Governing Council will ‘keep everything in mind’ before finalising the tournament guidelines. In Sunday's meeting, the SOPs will also be discussed and it is reported that while social distancing norms will be maintained, each players will have to undergo four tests for COVID-19 in a span of two weeks before the start of the tournament.

Most of the franchises want to reach the UAE by the second week of August to prepare for the tournament ‘well in advance’.