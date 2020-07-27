IPL 2020: Emirates Cricket Board confirms BCCI letter of intent to host tournament

The United Arab Emirates Cricket Board on Monday confirmed it has received a letter of intent from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament in the West Asian country later this year.

“We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian government which will ink the final deal,” Mubashshir Usmani, the Emirates Cricket Board’s secretary general, said in a statement.

The Indian central government is yet to give its approval to the hosting of IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 but was postponed because of the global coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdowns.

Usmani said the cricket boards of the two countries have begun discussions with the relevant authorities, including their respective internal working committees, in preparation for the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on September 19 in a safe, protected environment.

Usmani earlier told Sportstar that the Emirates Cricket Board will give the BCCI the access necessary to ensure IPL 2020 is run smoothly.

“There are many factors which influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world’s most exciting, popular and lucrative tournament,” Usmani had said. “This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of the UAE hosting the IPL. This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah sports councils; Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah tourism bodies, and the respective government entities such as the police forces and the UAE ministry of health and prevention, all of which have had strong, proven experience in such activities, and we will work together to ascertain the best practices to support and deliver on a successful edition.”

Having hosted the 2014 edition of the IPL, Usmani noted that the UAE is well-positioned to host the tournament this year. “We have a sound, solid understanding of what is required, and to whom we need to consult and engage with from this early stage through to close of the tournament.”

IPL top officials and franchise owners are expected to travel to the UAE in the next few weeks for a reconnaissance of the venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.