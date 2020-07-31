TNPL 2020 likely to be cancelled

With the latest government order from the Centre prohibiting sporting events in August, the Tamil Nadu Premier League’s (TNPL) last hope of running the fifth edition has all but ended.

The TNPL was originally supposed to have been held between June 10 and July 12 before it was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) was hoping to reschedule it in August-September. But with August now out of the equation and the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to start in September, there is no window in the domestic calendar to fit it in.

With a curtailed domestic season set to begin after the IPL, a formal announcement regarding the cancellation of the 2020 TNPL edition is now imminent.

‘Unfortunate’

“We were hoping to get some relaxation after July, but now that no sporting events are allowed for another month, the window seems to have closed,” said a senior TNCA official.

“It is unfortunate, especially considering we now have floodlights ready at Salem and Coimbatore as well which takes the total number of grounds with lights to five in the State,” the official added.

Nets at Chepauk

With athletes competing at the national and international level allowed to train in the State, the TNCA is hoping it can provide net practice facilities for State players at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium from next week.

The association is also hoping to find a way to complete the remaining league matches at least in September, with only three games (two semifinals and a final) left in the first division.